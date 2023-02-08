Former Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern has rejoined Fianna Fáil.

Mr Ahern resigned from the party in 2012, when it said it would seek to expel him after the Mahon Tribunal.

The tribunal, a report into corruption in the Republic of Ireland's planning process, had found Mr Ahern failed to truthfully account for a number of financial transactions.

It did not make a corruption finding against him.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said on Wednesday it had received a membership application from Mr Ahern and this had been accepted by the party.

Last year, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he would consider readmitting Mr Ahern to the party.

Mr Martin was leader of Fianna Fáil when the party said it would move to expel Mr Ahern in 2012.

Mr Ahern served as taoiseach from 1997 to 2008 and was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

At the time of his resignation from Fianna Fáil in 2012, Mr Ahern said he did not want to be a source of political division, but his decision was not an admission of wrongdoing.