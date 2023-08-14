It said there had been an error in the university's calculation of students’ clinical practice hours since the Covid pandemic.

As a result, university officials said they had "uncovered a shortfall in their completed placement hours".

The affected students were studying on three degree courses - BSc adult nursing, BSc child nursing, and MSc adult and mental health nursing.

The number of hours needed to be made up varies across courses and circumstances, but the university said it expected it to be no more than eight weeks.

A university spokesman said: "We have apologised to our students for this oversight and are meeting with them as a matter of urgency to discuss the practical consequences.

"The financial impact on students will be addressed and they will not be worse off financially as a result of any short delay.

"We are offering wellbeing support wherever required.”

The university said it hoped students would be able to complete any shortfall in hours with their future employer to enable them to start jobs as soon as possible.

