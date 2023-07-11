Farmers have been urged to "remain vigilant" after a pest that poses "a significant threat to potato crops" was identified.

The Colorado potato beetle was found in a Kent field and confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

The APHA is working with the affected potato grower to eradicate the pest and is conducting a survey to find out whether it has spread beyond the initial site of infestation.

It is the first UK outbreak of the beetle larvae - which can completely strip the leaves from potato plants - since 1977.