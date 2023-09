Three people have been charged after multiple 'drive-off' fuel thefts from garages in Dublin.

A woman in her 40s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 20s are suspected of being involved in approximately 60 separate incidents of fuel theft.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) made the arrests on Friday after a search operation in various parts of the city.

All three were charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning.