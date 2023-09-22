A stretch of the A30 in Cornwall will be closed on Sunday as police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened in April.

The dual carriageway near Launceston will be closed from 20:00 BST on Sunday until about 02:00 BST on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force said forensic officers would be carrying out a visibility study of the scene, and the road would to be closed for safety.

Sgt Sam Pullen thanked the public in advance "for their patience" during the closure.