A30 to close for fatal crash probe
A stretch of the A30 in Cornwall will be closed on Sunday as police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened in April.
The dual carriageway near Launceston will be closed from 20:00 BST on Sunday until about 02:00 BST on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force said forensic officers would be carrying out a visibility study of the scene, and the road would to be closed for safety.
Sgt Sam Pullen thanked the public in advance "for their patience" during the closure.
The crash being investigated by police happened on Sunday 30 April on the westbound carriageway between Two Bridges and Plusha, in Cornwall.
It involved a grey VW Beetle and a grey Ford S-MAX.
The VW Beetle driver, a man in his 50’s from the Truro area, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Diversion in place
During the closure, the Kennards westbound entry slip will be closed, and traffic will be taken off the westbound exit slip.
Traffic will be diverted on to the A395, across to the A39 and back on to the A30 at Indian Queens, police said.
Sgt Pullen said: “The smaller local roads will be managed by a traffic management contractor to either turn traffic around or safely navigate it to the westbound and directing motorists to the connecting road between Lewannick and Plusha."
