Repairs continue on Guernsey online services
At a glance
Many online services from Guernsey's government are working again, but repairs are continuing
Problems were caused by the failure of an air conditioning unit in a computer equipment room on Friday
All States of Guernsey websites are now fully operating, including online payments, but schools are still having wi-fi problems
Repairs are continuing to restore online services provided by Guernsey's government, with many now working again, officials have said.
The States said problems were caused by the failure of an air-conditioning unit in a computer equipment room on Friday.
The government said all States of Guernsey websites were now working again, including online payments.
The Revenue Service’s Returns Creator, which employers use for payrolls, is also working again.
Wi-fi access
However, schools are still having difficulties accessing wi-fi, even though core systems in schools are working if accessed through cables.
Restoring wi-fi access in schools was "a priority focus for engineers", the government said.
The States said systems started having problems after air-conditioning unt in a main computer server room failed.
It said it resulted "in the server going into ‘preservation mode’ to ensure data was protected", which caused "significant performance issues across the States' IT network".