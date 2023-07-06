Locals have been asked to have their say on a £6m expansion plan for Woking Community Hospital.

A public consultation has been launched into the plans, which would involve the construction of a new diagnostic centre to accommodate an MRI suite, a CT scanner and new clinical areas for outpatients.

It would also reduce the number of patients travelling outside of the borough for treatment and diagnosis.

Woking Borough Council's deputy leader Will Forster said: "It’s vital we have more health facilities in Woking rather than forcing people to travel outside of the borough for basic services.”