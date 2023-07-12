Deep in a Highland glen 155 years ago the world's first golden retrievers were born.

The puppies - Primrose, Cowslip and Crocus, external - were part of businessman and Liberal MP Sir Dudley Marjoribanks' attempts to create a supreme hunting dog.

He wanted a gun dog suited to retrieving game - such as grouse - in the rugged hills and cold rivers and lochs of his sprawling Glen Affric Guisachan House estate, and wider Scottish Highlands.

The first litter was born to Belle, a liver-coloured Tweed water spaniel, and a yellow wavy-coated retriever called Nous.

Some histories of the breed say there were four puppies, but it is generally understood to have been three - two females and a male.