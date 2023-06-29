Thousands of Rod Stewart fans packed into a rugby stadium to watch the singer's first-ever show in a town in his multi-decade solo career.

The Maggie May star performed at Franklin's Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints, supported by Culture Club.

It was the second date of his latest UK tour and he played many of his biggest hits. He also paid tribute to the people of Ukraine during Rhythm Of My Heart.

Fan Jo Carlin said: "It was fantastic, he was brilliant. His duet with Boy George was amazing too."