Construction has started on a hospital's new surgical unit in a bid to reduce waiting times and pressure on staff.

The £21m Daycase unit is being built on the grounds of Hereford County Hospital, says Wye Valley NHS Trust.

A short ceremony has been held to celebrate the completion of the building's steel skeleton.

A mix of day case surgeries, covering gynaecology and urology plus orthopaedic and general cases, will be offered at the standalone facility.

It is set to open next year.