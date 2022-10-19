Park attraction closes amid national bird flu outbreak
- Published
A visitor attraction in a city park has been closed amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak.
Leicester City Council said Pets Corner had been temporarily shut after an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was brought in across Great Britain.
Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales must implement strict biosecurity measures to stop bird flu spreading, the government said on Monday.
The council said closing the attraction inside Abbey Park was a temporary measure and it would reopen "as soon as it's safe to do so".
Pets Corner was previously shut in August after bird flu was detected in wild fowl found dead in the park.
The city council also urged people who keep birds at home to comply with the government's regulations to stop the virus spreading among poultry and captive birds.
The council added: "People are advised not to touch any sick or dead birds, or pick up wild bird feathers, that they might find in Leicester's parks and open spaces.
"Instead, anyone who finds dead swans, ducks, geese, or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77."