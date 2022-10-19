A﻿ visitor attraction in a city park has been closed amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak.

L﻿eicester City Council said Pets Corner had been temporarily shut after an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was brought in across Great Britain.

Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales must implement strict biosecurity measures to stop bird flu spreading, the government said on Monday.

The council said closing the attraction inside Abbey Park was a temporary measure and it would reopen "as soon as it's safe to do so".