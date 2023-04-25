A new health centre aimed at streamlining diagnostics for serious illnesses has been given planning approval.

It will be built on land at Mansfield’s Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate, with a second in the pipeline for Nottingham City Hospital.

NHS papers say the site will be a "one-stop shop" for tests such as CT scans, MRIs and ultrasounds that will allow people to get quicker diagnoses for illnesses such as cancer.

The plans were first unveiled by Nottinghamshire NHS leaders and Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust earlier this year.