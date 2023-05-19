Luton Town has delayed releasing Championship play-off final tickets to the next group of supporters by 24 hours so season ticket holders without internet access have more time to purchase them.

On its website, external, the club said when tickets went on sale for those with a season pass, executive members and people with a Hatters membership on Thursday it experienced an "unprecedentedly busy day".

They are only being sold online and the club said it had been made aware that a number of older supporters in particular had struggled to buy seats.

Tickets for the Wembley final against Coventry were due to go on sale to supporters with a booking history of at least five league or cup fixtures at 10:00 BST, but they are now due to be released at the same time on Saturday.