More than one million people have signed a petition to hold the Met Police "criminally accountable" for shooting two dogs.

The two animals, which belonged to Louie Turnbull, 46, were killed by specialist firearms officers on 7 May.

They were responding to a report of a woman and her dog being attacked by another dog in Poplar, east London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an independent investigation into the incident.