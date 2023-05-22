One million sign dog shooting petition against Met
More than one million people have signed a petition to hold the Met Police "criminally accountable" for shooting two dogs.
The two animals, which belonged to Louie Turnbull, 46, were killed by specialist firearms officers on 7 May.
They were responding to a report of a woman and her dog being attacked by another dog in Poplar, east London.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an independent investigation into the incident.
The petition called the killing of the dogs an "unacceptable abuse of power".
Five other petitions have been launched in support of the animals.
IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said that she understands the "public concern regarding this incident".
"We will examine whether the actions of the officers involved were reasonable and proportionate in all of the circumstances and in line with relevant policy and procedure," she said.
The officers concerned have been informed and remain on operational duties, the Met said.
On 9 May, Mr Turnbull was charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and possessing a dog while disqualified to do so.
The same day he appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court where he pleaded not guilty to the first charge and guilty to the second.
He is next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 6 June.
The woman who reported the dog attack suffered a leg injury during the incident, which did not require hospital treatment.
