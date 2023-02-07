Barratt and his wife Alice donated the money for the cost of building the maternity home.

He was also was involved in the planning and decoration of the building and said local authorities should contribute to the upkeep of the home.

Over the years children born in the home were referred to as "Barratt babies".

The home is now part of a larger maternity unit at Northampton General Hospital, part of which keeps the Barratt name as the Barratt Birth Centre.