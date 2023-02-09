Exeter car parks to charge until later after council vote

Members of the executive approved the plans unanimously.

While standard parking charges will not increase for 2023, the price of seasonal parking permits will go up significantly, but more city centre car parks will accept permits, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The city council will also start charging 44 pence per kwh at electric vehicle charge points in its car parks.

Until now, drivers had been able to charge for free.

“Many of the proposals are to provide some consistency across the city council’s car park estate,” a report to the council's executive said.