National park authority supports mains electricity plan
A remote rural community is closer to being connected to mains electricity for the first time after an official body responsible for the area decided not to object to the plans.
About 50 families living off-grid in Upper Coquetdale, near Rothbury, have to power their homes with diesel generators.
The Northumberland National Park Authority raised no objections to Northern Powergrid’s proposals despite concerns raised by its head of conservation.
Sue Bolam, who sits on the authority's committee, said it was "perhaps the one and only chance" the area would have to get electricity.
The power company proposes supplying electricity to 15 of approximately 50 homes in the valley that have no mains power.
The scheme would also provide electricity to mobile phone masts, bringing signal to the valley for the first time.
The national park authority decided not to make an objection despite concerns raised by its head of conservation, Robert Mayhew, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Mayhew was concerned about the visual impact the electricity poles would have on the Coquet Valley.
But, speaking to the committee on Tuesday, Rothbury councillor Steven Bridgett said it was a "one-off opportunity" to support residents living there.
“This is one of the most beautiful landscapes in Northumberland but it is also one of the most remote and, at times, harshest and, on some occasions, dangerous," he said.
"Just because someone lives in a rural area doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have the same utilities as the rest of us."
The authority agreed almost unanimously not to object to the plans, with one member abstaining.
Final approval is now needed from energy secretary Grant Shapps.
