H﻿opes of uncovering a rare Viking boat burial at a site on the Isle of Mull have been dashed.

Two mounds were examined as part of wider work at Lephin where Viking and Norse finds have been discovered previously.

A﻿rchaeologists confirmed they were geological features from the last ice age, something they had anticipated as a possible explanation for the elongated mounds.

Boat burials involved high-ranking Vikings being interred with a ship, and in Scotland the most southerly site previously found and excavated was in Ardnamurchan in the west Highlands.

T﻿he wider work led by Argyll Archaeology on behalf of Mull Museum did uncover further evidence of a thriving Norse farmstead at Lephin.

A﻿rchaeologists, working with volunteers, found that the site was occupied until the 15th or 16th century when skilled metalworking was taking place.