A man has been charged following a series of robberies at shops across Derbyshire.

The 38-year-old targeted stores in Sandiacre, Spondon and Long Eaton, Derbyshire Police said.

He was charged with ten offences including robbery, possession of a bladed article, theft from a shop, attempted robbery and attempted theft from a shop.

The force said the defendant, from Nottingham, had been remanded into custody after appearing before magistrates.

