Mystery sculpture prompts appeal for artist
- Published
A wildlife charity has appealed for the creator of a sculptor which appeared on a Kent clifftop to come forward.
The 8ft totem pole appeared recently along a path on the North Downs Way between Dover and Folkestone.
It is carved from a single tree and inscribed with the name Perkūnas, a Baltic god.
The sculpture's apparition near Capel-le-Ferne has been dubbed a "totem" mystery by the charity.
Kent Wildlife Trust, which manages the nature reserve where the structure was erected, appealed for the artist to come forward after the local authority requested for planning permission is to be submitted.
Dover District Council has asked the trust to seek retrospective planning permission to keep "Perkūnas the Pole".
The charity wants to identify the original artist.
Ian Rickards, area manager at the trust, said: “The artist behind this would have spent hours painstakingly carving out the details and we are keen to keep it on our reserve.
“The artwork seems to be a hit with the walkers who have taken selfies and congratulated us on the installation. But we had no idea how it came to be there – it’s a ‘Totem’ mystery!"
He said the local council has given the trust eight weeks to submit the application.
A spokesperson for the council confirmed they advised Kent Wildlife Trust to seek planning permission.
