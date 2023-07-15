Two charged after cocaine worth €11.4m found at Rosslare port
Two men have been charged after cocaine worth €11.4m (£9.8m) was found in a horsebox at a port in the Republic of Ireland
A total of 163kg of the drug was found when the trailer was searched by customs officers at Rosslare Harbour
It had been on a ferry from Cherbourg in France
Gardaí (Irish police) investigating the seizure of €11.4 million (£9.8m) worth of cocaine at Rosslare Harbour have charged two men.
The drugs were found inside a horsebox that arrived from Cherbourg in France on Thursday.
The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
They are due to appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court on Saturday evening.
Gardaí said their investigations into the find were continuing.