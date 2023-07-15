Two charged after cocaine worth €11.4m found at Rosslare port

Gardaí (Irish police) investigating the seizure of €11.4 million (£9.8m) worth of cocaine at Rosslare Harbour have charged two men.

The drugs were found inside a horsebox that arrived from Cherbourg in France on Thursday.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court on Saturday evening.

Gardaí said their investigations into the find were continuing.