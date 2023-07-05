Fake cigarettes worth €10m seized in west Dublin
At a glance
The cigarettes have been found in a trailer in a yard in west Dublin
Gardaí (Irish police) said the search was carried out as part of Operation Tara
No arrests have been made
- Published
Counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of €10m (£8.5m) have been seized in the Republic of Ireland.
The cigarettes were discovered in a trailer during the search of a yard in west Dublin on Tuesday evening, An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said.
They said the search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, an initiative targeting organised crime.
No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.
The cigarettes have been taken away for analysis by revenue officials, who estimate the loss to the Irish Exchequer would have been €7.5m (£6.42m) if the cigarettes had been sold.