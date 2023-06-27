Garden sprinkler ban enforced in Alderney
A garden sprinkler ban will be enforced from 4 July in Alderney.
The General Services Committee (GSC) issued the ban due to the "current prolonged period of hot weather".
The ban will apply to all residential gardens and grounds, but will not apply to hand-held watering or hoses.
GSC Chair Lin Maurice said the ban would conserve water during the drought.
He said: “Water is so precious, especially in times of potential drought as we are experiencing right now, and I know that we will all work together to save as much water as we can.”
The States of Alderney said anyone who fails to comply could be fined up to £5,000.
