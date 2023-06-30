Motorcyclist aged in his 30s dies in Sligo crash

A man has died after his motorcycle was involved in a crashed with a car in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened on the N16 near Glencar in County Sligo at about 20:30 local time on Thursday.

The motorcyclist, who was aged in his 30s, died at the scene and his body was taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The N16 has been close to allow crash investigators to examine the scene.