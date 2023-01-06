Firefighters tackle barn blaze at farm
Firefighters have tackled a large fire at a barn on a Derbyshire farm.
Eight crews were called to the blaze at Westbrook Farm in Lullington at 19:48 GMT on Thursday.
The fire at the barn, which contained agricultural machinery and straw, was well alight when emergency services arrived.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire throughout the night and into the early morning.
Crews remained at the scene on Friday and were expected to carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire.
January 6, 2023
