Snow and ice caused treacherous conditions in parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire on Thursday morning, as some drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles.

Snow ploughs have been sent to higher ground to help clear snow, with gritting continuing said Staffordshire County Council.

Forty vehicles had been working to grit primary routes across the county.

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 10:00 GMT on Friday, with schools across the area also closed.