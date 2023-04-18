The Irish broadcasting organisation RTÉ has appointed a former senior BBC News editor, Kevin Bakhurst, as its new director general.

The decision was signed off by the Irish government on Tuesday.

Kevin Bakhurst will take over from Dee Forbes in July.

The appointment had been the subject of controversy, but in a statement on Tuesday the chairwoman of RTÉ's board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, said he was the unanimous choice.