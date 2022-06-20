Jersey minimum wage consultation due to start
An independent group is looking into whether people in Jersey should be paid more money.
The Employment Forum's consultation, external on putting up Jersey's minimum wage begins with employers and unions on Tuesday.
The minimum wage is £9.22 an hour, an increase of 10.8% on the previous figure of £8.32.
The forum will present its findings to the social security minister later in the year, and any new rate will apply from January 2023.