Free tampon trial scheme permanently extended
- Published
A pilot scheme to help those struggling to afford tampons and sanitary pads will continue permanently.
Leicester City Council is to extend its three month initiative to help women and girls facing period poverty.
The council has been giving away free sanitary products at its children and family centres across the city.
It said hundreds of people had benefitted so far and the scheme would continue to ease cost of living pressure.
The move will make free tampons and sanitary pads available from all 12 of the council's children and family centres, external and in the toilets at the council-run Kingfisher and New Parks youth centres.
'Struggling to get by'
Assistant City Mayor for Health Vi Dempster said: "The cost of living crisis is now really beginning to bite, and period poverty is becoming a serious issue for many girls and women across the city.
"We are committed to doing what we can to help people who are struggling to get by - and providing free period products is one way to help ease the burden and ensure that those on low incomes don't need to worry about not being able to afford these essential items.
"Period products should be accessible to all who need them, so I'm delighted that this pilot scheme is now being rolled out."
The council said it would spend £2,000 a year on the scheme and consider making free products available from more of its buildings in the future.
