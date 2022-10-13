Teenager charged with making threats to kill
A man has been charged with making threats to kill and possession of a knife.
The 18-year-old was arrested in Lynncroft, Eastwood, at 16:45 BST on Tuesday after police were called to a report of a group of people being threatened.
He has also been charged with an alleged robbery earlier in the day.
Officers were called to nearby Plumptre Way at 13:00 BST to a report of a teenager being assaulted.
The suspect, from Newthorpe, has also been charged with criminal damage and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Det Insp Simon Harrison said: "Detectives have been working hard on this case and the charge is a significant step in the investigation.
"Our inquiries into what happened here are still ongoing, however, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information no matter how small to get in touch with us."
