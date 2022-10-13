A man has been charged with making threats to kill and possession of a knife.

The 18-year-old was arrested in Lynncroft, Eastwood, at 16:45 BST on Tuesday after police were called to a report of a group of people being threatened.

He has also been charged with an alleged robbery earlier in the day.

Officers were called to nearby Plumptre Way at 13:00 BST to a report of a teenager being assaulted.