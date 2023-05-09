Two new housing estates planned on a plot of Cheshire farmland could be given the go ahead.

Plans for the land in the north of Widnes have been recommended for approval at a meeting of Halton Council’s development management committee on Monday.

Developer Redrow is seeking planning permission to build 428 homes on Mill Green Farm and 51 on Oak Villa.

The developments would consist of one, two, three, four and five-bed properties with 96 affordable properties across both estates.