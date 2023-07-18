A person has died after getting into difficulty in the water off a Kent beach.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) was called to West Parade, Hythe, at around 07:50 BST on Tuesday to reports of a "person who had been in the water in need of medical attention".

Paramedics attended and were joined at the scene by emergency service colleagues and the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service.

Despite the rescue efforts the person died at the scene, a Secamb spokesman said.