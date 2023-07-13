Village set to become new conservation area
A village is set to be designated as a conservation area under plans to preserve its significant history.
The proposals for West Felton, near Oswestry, are expected to be approved by Shropshire Council's cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday.
The area would cover the village's parish church and 15 of the village's 18 listed buildings.
Granting it would add an extra layer of protection in the planning system, a report for the authority said.
The area would cover land to the east and west of the A5 and include parts of The Avenue, Holyhead Road and Felton Park.
Without the move, officials said there would be a risk from poor development schemes which could "erode the historic and architectural interest of the village".
'Historically significant layout'
West Felton began as an early medieval/Saxon settlement which was added to by the Normans with a church and motte and bailey castle, the report said.
The village has a "historically significant layout" and recent 18th and 19th Century developments "also contribute to its significance”.
The proposal was requested by the parish council which said 58 of the 64 residents supported the idea and Shropshire Council then carried out a formal consultation in 2022.
The designation would in future require the council to consult Historic England on all planning applications within and neighbouring the designated area.
Other changes would include preventing the cutting down of any trees without six weeks advance notice to the authority and stricter rules on displaying adverts.
There are already 129 conservation areas within Shropshire Council's administrative boundary.
