In pictures: Round the Island Race
At a glance
The race sees over 6,000 competitors and 1,100 boats race a 50 nautical mile course round the Isle of Wight
It began with cannons firing at 08:00 BST at the Royal Yacht Squadron line in Cowes
The race pits Olympic and professional sailors against amateurs, with a unique handicap system meaning any boat can win its prize - the coveted Gold Roman Bowl
The first race took place in 1931 with 25 entries
