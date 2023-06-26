Work on a £251m infrastructure project hailed as a council priority will be slowed down for the first time in seven years.

The 3.9-mile (6.3km) Norwich Western Link will connect the Broadland Northway to the A47, west of Norwich, with the aim of limiting congestion.

Norfolk County Council plans to "reduce levels of activity" for the scheme while waiting for a funding pledge from the government.

Critics of the project argue it will be economically and environmentally damaging and say the delay is a sign it should be scrapped.