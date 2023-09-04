A motorcyclist has died after a road crash in west Devon, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the Honda motorcycle rider was involved in a collision with a black Toyota Aygo car on the B3215, near Sampford Courtenay, Okehampton, at about 16:40 BST on Sunday.

The rider, a 35-year-old man from the Okehampton area, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, but was subsequently pronounced dead, officers said.

His next of kin had been informed, they added.