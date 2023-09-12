Brighton Amazon warehouse to move to Bognor Regis
At a glance
Amazon has confirmed it will move its warehouse which serves the Brighton area
The facility will relocate from Wick, near Littlehampton, to a larger site in Bognor Regis
All staff currently employed near Littlehampton will be offered roles at the new warehouse
Published
Amazon has confirmed it is to relocate its warehouse which serves the Brighton area.
The delivery firm said the facility is to move from Wick, near Littlehampton, to a larger site in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.
All employees will be offered roles at the new warehouse.
An Amazon spokesperson said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers."
Original plans showed 193 additional parking spaces and 512 overnight van spots, with 18,580 sq m (200,000 sq ft) of office and commercial floorspace, bigger than the current warehouse in Watersmead Business Park.
Amazon officials stated additional facilities, a "spacious" canteen, an improved locker room and relocation opportunities for employees would be included in the move.
