Views sought on Shetland spaceport plan

Skip image gallery
  1. Concept of SaxaVord spaceport
    Lockheed Martin

    ﻿New details on Shetland's planned SaxaVord spaceport have been put out for public consultation

At a glance

  • V﻿iews have been sought on an environmental assessment of Shetland's planned SaxaVord spaceport

  • A﻿ launch pad complex and tracking stations have been proposed for a site on Unst

  • U﻿p to 30 vertical launches a year could take place from the spaceport

  • T﻿he launches would avoid inhabited areas and oil fields

A﻿n environmental assessment of Shetland's planned SaxaVord spaceport has been put out for consultation.

U﻿p to 30 vertical rocket launches a year over a period of 30 years have been proposed from the site at Lamba Ness on Unst, the most northerly of the Shetland islands.

T﻿he launch vehicles would be between 13m (43ft) and 30m (98ft) in height and carry small satellites into space.

D﻿etails in the consultation documents include safety commitments, such as no rocket launches over inhabited areas of Shetland, oil fields, the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

T﻿here would also be no launches or static rocket tests carried out between mid-May and the end of June to avoid disturbing breeding birds.

U﻿nst's 135 bird species include red-throated divers, merlins, puffins and Arctic terns.

Among the spaceport's expected economic impact is the creation of more than 200 jobs in Shetland.

See what a rocket launching from Unst might look like

T﻿he environmental assessment forms part of the project's licence application to the Civil Aviation Authority.

T﻿he public consultation closes on 8 December.

P﻿roposed for Lamba Ness are a launch pad complex, tracking stations and hangar buildings on a site of about 198 acres (80 hectares).

Shetland Islands Council granted planning permission in February.

American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin and Edinburgh-based Skyrora are among the companies looking at launching satellites from Unst.

I﻿n Scotland, spaceports have also been proposed for Sutherland in the Highlands and a site in the Western Isles.

More on this story