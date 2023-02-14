Conservative MP Stephen McPartland has announced he will not run again at the next election.

The 46-year-old, who has held the Stevenage constituency in Hertfordshire since 2010, said he wanted to take up opportunities outside of politics.

Sharing his letter to Rishi Sunak in a Twitter post, external, he said he had taken the decision "after much soul-searching".

Mr McPartland was elected with a majority of 8,562 (18%) at the 2019 election and described his time as an MP as "the biggest honour of my life".