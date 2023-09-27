Ambulance trust chief announces departure
At a glance
The chief executive of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust has said he plans to leave the organisation
Will Warrender has led the trust for more than three years
He said it was "the right time" to leave
- Published
The chief executive of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) has said he plans to leave the organisation.
Will Warrender CBE, a former rear admiral who served 32 years in the Royal Navy, was appointed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and has led the organisation for more than three years.
He is also the national lead for employee wellbeing and suicide prevention at the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.
The trust said the announcement meant the process to appoint a new chief executive would now begin.
SWASFT covers Bristol and the former Avon area, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.
Stephen Otter, chair of the trust, thanked Mr Warrender for his contribution during "the most challenging time" for the NHS and ambulance services.
'An immense privilege'
Mr Warrender said the role had been "an immense privilege".
He said: "The journey we have been on in this time is extraordinary and I am proud of the way we have handled the impact and aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, together with other pressures facing urgent and emergency care in the South West."
Mr Warrender said he felt now was the "right time" for him to move on and hand over the reins to his successor.
He added: “I would like to thank every member of the trust and our incredible volunteers who continue to perform brilliantly."
Mr Warrender also thanked emergency service partners, the health and care systems in the South West, and his colleagues.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.