More regulations considered for vaping in Guernsey
More regulations on vaping are being considered for Guernsey.
Legislation could include how products are promoted and age restrictions on the use of devices, politicians said.
Health and Social Care President Al Brouard said his committee was keen to progress such work as quickly as possible, although a timetable has yet to be published.
The Health Improvement Commission has already called for vaping in Guernsey to be regulated to ensure devices and their liquids are safe for users.
The proposals come as changes are on the way in the UK to close a loophole allowing retailers to give free vape samples to children.
The idea of regulating e-cigarettes was approved by the States in 2015.
However, more children in Guernsey have taken up vaping recently, according to a survey.
The 2022 Guernsey Young People's Survey said it had seen a significant increase in the percentage of students who said they vaped regularly, from 2% in 2019 to 10% in 2022.
Meanwhile, island schools have been asked by education bosses to share information with parents about vaping.
Emails were sent on Friday containing advice from the commission about vaping and e-cigarettes.
The aim was for parents and carers to feel informed and empowered to have conversations about vaping with children, education managers said.
It is currently illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy tobacco products., external
