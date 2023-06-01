Roman Quarter developer goes into administration
At a glance
The firm behind a Roman attraction in York has gone into administration
Rougier Street Developments planned to create a museum, hotel, offices and apartments
The project won planning approval in October after it was initially rejected by councillors
North Star, a company that worked with the developer on its application, said a "challenging economic climate" had caused financial difficulties
- Published
The developer behind plans for a new Roman quarter in York has gone into administration.
Rougier Street Developments had planned to build a Roman-themed museum, an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and office space on Rougier Street.
North Star, a company that worked on promoting the site, said the "challenging economic climate" had led to the developer facing financial difficulties.
Initial plans had been rejected in 2021, however revised plans were approved in October 2022.
Rougier Street Developments, which owns the site, partnered with York Archaeological Trust (YAT) on plans to create the visitor attraction.
The plans would have seen the demolition of Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar.
A major archaeological dig was also expected to take place on the site.
But the developer appointed administrators in May.
Rougier Street Developments declined to comment.
A spokesperson for North Star said: “We are extremely disappointed and saddened that Rougier Street Developments Ltd have encountered financial difficulty which we believe is due to the challenging economic climate.
"Our team will continue to monitor the situation.”
York Archaeological Trust has been approached for a comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.