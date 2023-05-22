£21.7m town centre revamp work begins
At a glance
Work to transform Winsford town centre is under way
The redevelopment focusses on more open and green spaces and improving walking and cycling access
The revamp is due to be completed by the end of 2024
- Published
Work to transform Winsford town centre into a "bright and exciting" destination has begun.
The £21.7m council-led redevelopment will see some buildings demolished to create open areas for "pop-up" events and more green spaces.
Councillor Nathan Pardoe said the project would see Winsford "offer more than retail" and become a destination for families.
Construction work is due to be completed by the end of 2024.
New spaces for B&M and Costa Coffee will be built and new open public spaces will host events and visiting attractions.
"Opportunities for new and existing businesses, and fantastic green open spaces for events or just enjoying a coffee, will make the town a great place to visit for local people," Mr Pardoe, cabinet member for Inclusive Economy, Regeneration and Digital Transformation, said.
"It'll become a destination for families and will offer more than retail".
Redesigned plans
The scheme includes a 168-space car park as well as improved walking, cycling access and storage.
The project came under threat in March after plans had to be redesigned due to soaring costs.
Cheshire West and Chester Council was asked to contribute another £500,000 or risk losing the whole scheme.
A community hub and public toilets were also being planned, the council said.
The Dene Drive car park in the middle of the site has been closed while the work takes place.
People are being asked to consider travelling to the town by bus or walking or cycling.
All businesses, along with Winsford Library and Vale House Resource Centre, remain open.
