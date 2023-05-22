Work to transform Winsford town centre into a "bright and exciting" destination has begun.

The £21.7m council-led redevelopment will see some buildings demolished to create open areas for "pop-up" events and more green spaces.

Councillor Nathan Pardoe said the project would see Winsford "offer more than retail" and become a destination for families.

Construction work is due to be completed by the end of 2024.