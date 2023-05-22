Police are appealing for help to locate a vehicle which may have been involved in a serious collision in Epsom in the early hours of Sunday.

A 44-year-old man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after he was found unresponsive in the road by emergency services shortly after midnight.

Officers believe the vehicle failed to stop at the scene in South Street, close to the BP garage and ring road, between 00:03 and 00:09 BST.

“We are particularly interested in vehicles with front panels missing or damage under the vehicle with potentially missing parts," said Det Insp Lucy Peacock-Smith.