Police are appealing to find a man who is missing with his three-year-old daughter.

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and Dunya Abdulla, 3, were last seen near the promenade in Blackpool on 10 April.

Lancashire Police said officers were "extremely worried" about the pair who also have links to Manchester and Kent.

PC Cat Angus said it was "out of character for them to disappear like this" and urged people to come forward with information.