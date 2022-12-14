Ms Davies added: "We've seen in recent times how difficult it is for children.

"This was just a little bit of magic and joy that they can experience while many of them recover.

"Some won't ever leave the hospital but seeing their hero in person will bring a smile to their face, which is priceless and free."

Leicester City striker Patson Daka said the visit was a "great experience".

"We gave them some gifts to let them know that even if they aren't at home and here instead, they can still have Christmas," he said.

"I hope that it can also give them that feeling of not being left out, knowing that they have always got people out there who care for them and think about them."