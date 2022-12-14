Leicester City players visit children in hospital
Young patients at Leicester Children's Hospital had a special visit from Leicester City's players in the run-up to Christmas.
Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, his players and the coaching staff surprised children on the wards with toys, teddies, and other gifts.
Dressed in blue Santa hats, players stayed and spoke to children - some of whom will spend Christmas in hospital.
Lisa Davies, director of the Leicester Hospitals Charity, said the visit brought "smiles to the faces" of the children.
Ms Davies added: "We've seen in recent times how difficult it is for children.
"This was just a little bit of magic and joy that they can experience while many of them recover.
"Some won't ever leave the hospital but seeing their hero in person will bring a smile to their face, which is priceless and free."
Leicester City striker Patson Daka said the visit was a "great experience".
"We gave them some gifts to let them know that even if they aren't at home and here instead, they can still have Christmas," he said.
"I hope that it can also give them that feeling of not being left out, knowing that they have always got people out there who care for them and think about them."