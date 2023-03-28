Free festival to mark first anniversary of Commonwealth Games
At a glance
Free 10-day festival to mark one year since Birmingham hosted the Commonwealth Games
The event will take place from 28 July in Centenary Square
Groups and artists offered the chance to be part of the festival
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and former England netball captain Ama Agbeze are patrons
- Published
The first anniversary of Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games will be marked with a free 10-day festival.
Creative community groups and artists from the city are being offered the chance to take part, organisers say,
"This year is about really celebrating how creative this city is," creative director Raidene Carter said.
Birmingham Festival 23 will take place from 28 July in Centenary Square.
The event has been commissioned and supported by the city council and leader Ian Ward said it would showcase the city's culture.
"The Festival will once again shine a spotlight on the youth and diversity that make Birmingham such an amazing city," he added.
Former England netball captain Ama Agbeze and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight are the festival's patrons.
"The Games are still very fresh in people's minds, it was such a joyful period in the city's history," Mr Knight said.
"People will again have something to look forward to that everyone can enjoy, and it's all free."
The outdoor event with live music, performances and mass-participation activities will be a homage to the summer of sport and culture which took place in 2022, organisers say.
It will be run by the team behind the 2022 Commonwealth Games Festival, the cultural event which ran alongside the Games.
The festival has launched a scheme called "Made in Brum" to appeal to groups and artists in the city to apply to be part of the programme through their website.
The aim is to celebrate the creativity from across Birmingham, councillor Jayne Francis said.
"The Commonwealth Games showed Birmingham - the city and people - at its absolute best and we want to see a lasting legacy for all our residents, businesses and visitors," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external