Thirty hospital operations in Jersey are being rescheduled because of coronavirus, health bosses have said.

The procedures, due to take place next week, were being put on hold because of "increased circulation of Covid-19 in the community and corresponding sickness across our staff," the Government of Jersey said.

Patients whose procedures were to be rescheduled would be contacted directly by the hospital about any changes, it added.

But it also said more than 80 planned operations would still take place next week, "including urgent procedures".

Caroline Landon, director general of health services, said staff realised the news would be "frustrating for our patients", but it was "not a decision we take lightly".

She said: "Those procedures which have to be cancelled will be re-scheduled as soon as possible.

"Patients who are affected by this will receive a phone call from us saying their appointment or procedure has been postponed."

Patients have been asked not to contact the hospital directly.