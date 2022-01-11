A run-down coach station which has been likened to a "post-apocalyptic" scene by a councillor is to be given an overhaul.

Lymington Road coach station in Torquay, Devon, will be knocked down and replaced with five business units, three coach parking bays and a waiting area.

The station was widely seen as an eyesore and a focus of anti-social behaviour, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Torbay Council's planning committee unanimously approved the plans by Torbay Development Agency - the council’s economic development company.

The redesign, which is part of a bid to improve the experience for travellers, will include new coach shelters, a new information board and improved CCTV and lighting.

Torbay Council agreed in December 2020 to put £850,000 into the coach station but due to a sharp rise in construction costs since then, it will borrow £1.36m from its own growth fund while another £2m will come from Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership.