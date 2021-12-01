Chief minister does not want to criminalise non-mask wearers

Jersey's chief minister says he does not want to criminalise people who do not wear masks.

Senator John Le Fondre's comments come after he stopped short of forcing people to wear face coverings in shops as part of measures against the Omicron Covid variant.

Masks were brought back as mandatory on Tuesday for anyone over the age of 12 - unless exempt - when using public transport, or inside the bus station, airport and harbour, the government announced.

Senator Le Fondre said he hoped that people would follow safety advice and wear them anyway, even if they were not legally required.

He also said people should use free lateral flow tests as another simple way to take precautions, particularly before socialising.

He said: "There's absolutely nothing, if you're going for a meal with 10 friends or something, to stop you from taking a lateral flow test in the morning before you go. It is that easy.

"If you are going two or three times in the week, take two or three tests.

"That's really what we want you to do."

He added that experts would keep watching the situation and make more changes if necessary.